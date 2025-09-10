Zope Actors Studio in Liverpool is providing a free 12-week acting course for a working-class actor as they continue to champion local talent.

A new acting studio, led by some of Liverpool’s top actors and directors, is offering an exciting opportunity for a young working-class actor from the city to join their upcoming 12-week acting course for free through a special audition process.

Zope Actors Studio, located on Hope Street, is dubbed “Liverpool’s home for screen acting” and features incredible tutors who bring a wealth of industry experience and a strong commitment to empowering the next generation of actors.

The initiative is part of the studio’s commitment to nurturing local talent and providing access to high-quality training for those who may otherwise not have the opportunity.

BBC Unforgivable. | BBC / LA Productions Limited / Kerry Spicer

The course, which begins on Friday September 26, will be led by Bobby Schofield, Paddy Rowan, Shaun Fagan, and Jack McLoughlin, who have a shared understanding of the challenges and realities of working-class backgrounds.

Strictly open to applicants aged 18–25, the programme is designed to give young actors the tools, confidence, and experience they need to pursue a professional career in the industry.

The free place will be awarded through an audition system, providing an equal opportunity for all young working-class actors in the area who are eager to develop their craft.

Jack and Paddy. | Submitted

Renowned Liverpool actor Bobby Schofield recently appeared in hit series This City is Ours before landing the leading role in Jimmy McGovern’s new film, Unforgivable. The Liverpool actor put on an award-worthy performance alongside Paddy Rowan, who has starred in top shows including G’Wed and Time.

Shaun Fagan will also share his expertise after appearing in This City is Ours Boiling Point, Midas Man and Jack McLoughlin’s Bud. McLoughlin is a celebrated film-maker and director from Merseyside.

Speaking about the new acting studio, Bobby said: “Growing up in Liverpool, I know how important it is to have access to the right support and training. This course is an amazing opportunity for young actors, and I’m proud to be part of something that gives back to the city I love.”

Paddy shared similar sentiments, noting: “As someone from a working-class background, I know how hard it can be to break into the industry. It’s so important that we provide a space where talent can be nurtured, regardless of background. This is an incredible opportunity for one lucky actor.”

Jack, Paddy, Bobby and Shaun. | Submitted

The 12-week course will cover a range of essential skills for working class actors. Participants will also receive a professionally filmed showreel scene, which will be showcased in a final screening event at the end of the course.

Shaun Fagan, actor and coach at Zope, commented: “When I was starting out, I was lucky enough to have people like Phil Barantini who saw potential in me and helped me get my first real break.

“If I can offer even a fraction of that support to a young actor today, I’ll be happy. Liverpool is full of talent, and this course is about helping to bring that talent to the forefront.”

Shaun and Bobby. | Submitted

Those interested in applying for the free place have until Saturday 13 at 12.00pm to send their submissions to [email protected], with in-person auditions scheduled for the following Saturday. Any emails after the cut off unfortunately won't be considered. Successful applicants will be given a time slot and will be sent an email with all the relevant details.

Jack McLoughlin, Liverpool-based director, said: “The industry needs more diverse voices, and nurturing local talent from all walks of life is how we make that happen. This course is designed to level the playing field and give actors the skills and confidence they need to succeed, no matter where they come from.”