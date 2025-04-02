Your ultimate guide to Aintree's Ladies Day: How to enter the 2025 Style Awards and prizes up for grabs
The Randox Grand National is fast approaching, with excited racegoers descending on Aintree Racecourse from tomorrow (April 3) and Ladies Day returning on Friday (April 4).
Running from April 3 to 5, the main race will take place on the final day, but the highly-anticipated event is more than just horse racing. Known for being one the biggest occasions in the social calendar, the three-day extravaganza sees attendees don their finest garments, with many outfits planned months and months in advance.
While racegoers dress to impress throughout The Grand National, the most iconic outfits are spotted on Ladies Day, with prizes for Liverpool’s Best Dressed and Most Sustainably Dressed up for grabs. Below is everything you need to know if you’re hoping to bag a prize this year.
What are the Ladies Day Style Awards?
Each year, on Ladies Day, racegoers are given the chance to win huge prizes based on their incredible outfits. The Style Awards are open to all genders and three fantastic prizes will be up for grabs.
How to enter the 2025 Style Awards at Aintree Grand National
As long as you have purchased a ticket for Ladies Day, you can enter the Style Awards. When the gates open on Friday (April 4), the competition will begin and, if you choose to enter, your outfit will be photographed and in the line up for the finals. Entries close at 2.00pm and winners will be announced at around 3.00pm on the day.
Prizes up for grabs at Aintree’s Ladies Day 2025
Best Dressed
The two best dressed racegoers will each receive: £3,000 River Island voucher - 2 x Garden Club tickets to Ladies Day at the Randox Grand National Festival 2026 - A Randox Health full body Everyman or Everywoman package - Plus additional River Island gifts worth £1,000.
Most Sustainably Dressed
The most sustainably dressed will receive: £1,000 River Island voucher- 2 x Garden Club tickets to Ladies Day at the Randox Grand National Festival 2026- Hospitality for two at an Aintree Racecourse fixture of choice in 2025 - Plus additional River Island gifts worth £1,000.
Is there a dress code at the Aintree Grand National?
Surprisingly, The Grand National doesn't have a dress code, with recognised simply encourage to “dress to feel your best” - though inappropriate or offensive outfits are not allowed and attendees should avoid wearing team colours and sports kits.
