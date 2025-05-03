Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I explored the stunning Gaucho restaurant on Water Street, known from the BBC series 'This City Is Ours'.

Ever since watching This City is Ours, my mum has wanted to go to Gaucho. The stunning restaurant on Water Street was a prominent filming location in the hit BBC series, featuring as the place Diana worked.

We visited at 5.00pm on Friday for an early tea and the venue is honestly just as beautiful as we had expected, with high ceilings, a stunning bar, lovely booths and plenty of cosy tables. They have more than 100 wines available too and tons of cocktails and mocktails, and we went for a rosé and a rhubarb mocktail, which were gorgeous.

Now Gaucho is obviously a steakhouse so you might be wondering, why on earth did you go and not get steak? But as I'm vegan and my mum isn't a huge meat eater, I went for the roasted celeriac and chips while my mum opted for the salmon tostadas and salad.

Gaucho, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

It was my first time trying celeriac and it was honestly delicious, kind of like a celery crossed with a potato. It came with truffle mushrooms too which were divine.

Even though Gaucho focuses on steak, the veggie and vegan options are great and they even have a vegan brownie with white chocolate ice cream for dessert. Obviously, we both had to order one and it was the highlight of the meal for me.

The service is brilliant and the whole venue is stunning, with a gorgeous private dining area and even the toilets are Instagram-worthy. While it definitely isn't cheap, it's well worth a visit and is the perfect place for a special occasion or just for pretending you're a BBC star.