Locals have reacted to the BBC's new drama, This City is Ours.

Thrilling new BBC crime series, This City is Ours, has captured the attention of viewers with its high-stakes drama and star-studded cast. The eight-part series is set right here in Liverpool, with filming taking place in the summer of 2024.

The drama takes you inside a world where love and loyalty are constantly at war with ambition and greed. However, some locals have criticised the choice of shooting the drama in Liverpool, saying that it feeds into negative stereotypes of the city and its inhabitants.

Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, has been out on the streets to see what locals have to say about This City is Ours.

One resident said: “I think it’s important that some of it is portrayed so you can understand what’s going on. It makes you aware of things.”

Another noted that it isn’t a “Liverpool problem”. He explained: “I think it’s a double edged sword. You can see the viewpoint of ‘here’s Liverpool being very stereotypically portrayed in that light again’, but I hope people can see through that.

“It could be anywhere. I think it’s almost like a feather in the cap that they’ve chosen Liverpool to do it because it’s not like a Liverpool problem or a Liverpool centric thing.”

Hannah Onslow and James Nelson-Joyce star in new BBC drama This City is Ours.

Series director Saul Dibb called The City photogenic and we would be inclined to agree. From the iconic waterfront to the eye-catching Chinatown, the city provides stunning backdrops for any story.

Liverpool's diverse landscape serves as the perfect canvas for this powerful crime drama. With its rich history and vibrant energy, Liverpool is not just a backdrop but a key character in the drama itself.

One local said: “Yeah, the architecture, all the buildings are like donkeys, you know what I mean, and they're still standing,. The architecture's unbelievable.”

Another added: “If you live here, we'd probably take it for granted. I think it probably takes people from outside to come in and say, ‘wow, look at that’.

The show has an impressive ensemble cast, including two-time BAFTA award winner Sean Bean as Ronnie Phelan, alongside Scousers James Nelson-Joyce, who plays Ronnie's friend and business partner Michael Cavanaugh, and Jack McMullan as Ronnie's son Jamie Phelan.

The cast of the new BBC gangster drama This City is Ours.

Hannah Onslow stars as Diana Williams, Michael's partner, and Julie Graham as Elaine Phelan, head of the Phelan family, alongside husband Ronnie.

Other Scousers in the cast include Kevin Harvey as Bobby Duffy, Mike Noble as Banksy, Bobby Schofield as Bonehead, Darci Shaw as Melissa, and Stephen Walters as Davey Crawford. But what do you think when you hear non-Scousers trying to pull off the accent?

One local resident said: “I just find it funny, more than anything else, really. Some of them much better than others. They try their best, and I'm sure they get a lot of stick from local people when they actually hear them.”

But another said: “They shouldn't have been put in the show. They should get proper Scousers that are going to do a good job.”