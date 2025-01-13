Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of people are rallying to save a beloved Merseyside pub after demolition plans were lodged.

A beloved former pub - which has been described as ‘the gateway to Wirral’ - is the subject of a major petition following a planning application being put in to knock it down.

First opening as Crabbe’s Inn in the 1840s, the Glegg Arms in Heswall adopted its current name in the 1850s – where it was also listed in Bagshaw’s Directory. By the 1980s, the Glegg Arms had become a popular Beefeater pub and restaurant but, it closed its doors for good July 2024.

The move came as part of Whitbread’s (the parent company of Beefeater) plans to ‘optimise’ its food and drink offering by converting more than 100 of its less profitable restaurants into additional hotel space. As a result, a number of its venues have become restaurants for the sole use of Premier Inn guests.

In recent weeks, there has been major backlash after a planning application was submitted by Premier Inn to Wirral Council to demolish the Glegg Arms and enable the construction of a new accommodation block for the hotel. However, Premier Inn have now confirmed that no recent demolition work or surveys have been done at the building at this stage.

The Glegg Arms, Heswall, Wirral. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons

A Premier Inn spokesperson said the company had instructed one of Whitbread’s expert planning and heritage consultants to assess the building. Their report argued that the building holds low significance because of changes made over the years and the benefits from hotel expansion would outweigh any loss to the building.

However, the threat of demolition has been a key topic with hundreds of comments below posts in the town’s Facebook page as well around 1,000 people signing a petition online. A community group said the plans had ‘struck a nerve’ and the campaign is being supported by a local councillor meaning the application is now expected to come to a council committee meeting in the future.

Cllr Andrew Hodson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “It’s the gateway to the Wirral and it’s the gateway to Heswall. It would be a great shame to stick a block of flats on it,” adding: “There’s a strong feeling that they do not want the building knocked down because of its heritage and history.”

He said Heswall did need hotels and he was happy for the Premier Inn to expand arguing the current building could be kept as part of this expansion, adding: “There has been the odd one or two which are saying we are trying to stifle business but there have been hundreds of people supporting me.”

The Glegg Arms, Heswall, Wirral. | Google

Similar comments have been made by the Heswall Society. The group said it was “a beloved landmark and an irreplaceable heritage asset in Heswall” having “stood for centuries as an excellent example of a coaching inn.”

They criticised the proposal by Premier to demolish the building and asked the hotel chain to preserve it for future generations, adding: “The Glegg Arms is more than just a building. It is a part of Heswall’s history and character.”

Steve Anderson from the organisation said the building was once a refreshment stop off for people travelling to and from Chester by horse in the 1840s, adding: “It’s been there for a long time. People are used to seeing it. It’s got history and that is why we are concerned about losing the building.”

He said: “What we believe is they should be able to do things to incorporate the main facade into the new building so that it would retain the history and visual appeal.” adding: “I think it has struck a nerve.”

Mr Anderson said local councillors had been helpful in moving the issue forward as well as praising council officers for working responding to concerns over Christmas, adding: “It’s amazing how much we have managed to get done over the holiday period. We are very pleased with the council’s support on this.”

A Premier Inn spokesperson said their current focus was making sure Wirral Council had all the information needed to assess the application and confirmed it was planning to respond to a letter from the Heswall Society. They added the restaurant wasn’t viable in its current form but there was a need for new hotel rooms in Heswall.

Dominic Paul, Chief Executive Officer of Whitbread, said the company was investing £500m into its hotels over the next four years, adding: “We are in a unique position to be able to add3,500 new hotel rooms and meet the strong demand we are seeing from guests around the country, whilst continuing to offer a great breakfast and dinner at all of our hotels. This plan is a further positive step, delivering a better experience for our hotel guests and helping to extend our market leadership in the UK.”