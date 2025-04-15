Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A brand-new restaurant has opened in Liverpool city centre, aiming to have a positive impact on its customers, community and the wider world.

Hume has opened its doors on Gradwell Street, serving breakfast, brunch and lunch, as well as a wide range of hot and cold drinks and alcohol.

Founded by Allen Eves, the restaurant is focused on using sustainable wholefoods and speciality coffee to support the health of the community.

Embracing the rejection of ultra-processed foods, Hume aims to be partnership-led and work collaboratively with organisations and institutions in the city to support healthier living and sustainable practices.

This will include reaching out to schools, universities, the NHS, the council and private sector organisations to explore how they can work together to achieve a shared vision of a healthier future.

The loss of Allan’s mother is part of what inspired him to create the new venture. He explained: “Hume is partly in honour of my mum who sadly passed away in 2024 to cancer.

“She was an extraordinary person and spent her life in the service of others. I’m hoping I can honour her memory by creating something which will contribute to the health and happiness of the Liverpool community and be in service to natural world that we all share.

“Hume is focused on healthy choices and trying to put goodness into our bodies with our fantastic menu, whilst also respecting the sustainability and health of the planet too.

“The rise of non-communicable diseases, including cancer, are all heartbreakingly common, and they need not be.”

Hume is also working to reduce and eliminate waste by adopting circular economy principles and actively contributing to the Liverpool City Region Net Zero Pathway and Sustainable Development Goals.

The restaurant is meat-free and one cornerstone of Hume’s ethos is that all dishes are made with wholefoods and absolutely no stabilisers, emulsifiers, added colourings, flavourings or sweeteners.

Allan added: “The plan is to create a place for healthy eating and living and myself and the team can’t wait to get started and introduce our philosophy to Liverpool.

“We also understand that life is about balance and we all like to let our hair down every now and again. As such, our venue will be licenced. Our alcoholic drinks will match our commitment to use the best, minimally processed ingredients - such as serving the best in organic, natural and biodynamic wines and beers.”

Hume is now open Wednesday - Saturday from 8.00am - 5.00pm (food is served 9.00am - 4.00pm) and Sunday from 10.00am to 4.00pm.