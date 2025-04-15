Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An exciting new bar is opening on Waterloo’s South Road this week.

Created by Vanessa Lovegrove, Vanessa’s Bar aims to be a a place where people can go to chat and socialise, and where service is key.

The former accountant began refurbishing the bar with husband Stuart last year. The pair have gone for a speakeasy style with red furnishings, glimmers of gold and wood, and striking statement flooring.

The refurb has seen a new DJ booth installed as well as a state-of-the-art sound system and mood lighting. There are also different zones within the venue, which you can visit depending on your mood. There are quieter and more chill areas, or if the mood takes you there is a dance floor towards the back of the bar.

Vanessa, 50, said: “I worked in bars in Waterloo when I was younger which I really liked because they had a strong sense of community. It was like walking into someone’s front room and that’s what I want to recreate with Vanessa’s Bar, with an aesthetic that’s very now.

Vanessa's, South Road. | Submitted

“It’s my name on the door and I want people to feel like they are coming into my house and having a drink with me. I’ll know their names, what they like to drink, and they’ll be treated how I want to be treated.

“Anyone can sell you a drink, it’s how they serve you that drink that makes or breaks your day or evening.”

The homely vibe has definitely been noticed by passers by, with one commenting: “Was looking over at this weekend before last with a mate and he said, 'It's like looking into someone's living room!' - which now makes sense after your description of your new bar It's very unusual...I love it!”

Another local added: “Mega excited for this.”

The venue will serve food, with small plates such as lamb koftas, grilled halloumi, chicken wings, salads and sandwiches, and specials like whipped ricotta with truffle honey - which Vanessa says is “my favourite thing I’ve ever eaten”. There’ll be a wide variety of beers and wines too, but cocktails will take centre stage.

Vanessa's, South Road. | Submitted

Vanessa added: “During the daytime Vanessa’s Bar will be about nice lunches, coffees and cocktails – and it will definitely be family and dog-friendly – with a more lively atmosphere in the evenings.

“There’s a vibe that Waterloo is once again the place to be. It’s up- and-coming, and the bar will be at the very heart of that.”

Vanessa’s Bar will officially open at 11.00am on Wednesday (April 16). From then, it will be open Sunday to Thursday, 11.00am-midnight and Friday to Saturday from 11.00am-2.00am.