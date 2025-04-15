Popular Liverpool restaurant in the running for Deliveroo's Independent Restaurant of the Year Award

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 15th Apr 2025, 13:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2025 shortlist has been revealed.

A popular Liverpool dim-sum restaurant could be named Independent of the Year at the 2025 Deliveroo Restaurant Awards.

Celebrating the best and most loved local restaurants up and down the country, the awards span 65 categories including Best Chicken, Best Chinese and Independent Restaurant of the Year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Yum Cha, Liverpool.Yum Cha, Liverpool.
Yum Cha, Liverpool. | Google
Yum Cha.Yum Cha.
Yum Cha. | Yum Cha

Five Liverpool restaurants have been shortlisted for an accolade, with Spitroast fighting for the Best Chicken award, Ezra & Gil up for Best Breakfast & Coffee, Bundobust in the running for Best Indian & Nepalese, Zumuki hoping to be named the Best Pan Asian and Yum Cha up for Best Chinese.

- Subscribe to our free Liverpool World newsletter to get a round-up of the latest news, sports and food & drink.

25 restaurants across the UK are also up for the coveted Independent Restaurant of the Year Award, including Yum Cha. The Lark Lane site offers dim sum, roasted meats and big plates, and has earned a cult following with many travelling to the lane for a delicious meal.

You can vote for your favourite local restaurant or takeaway until May 9. Those who vote will be entered into a draw to win £150 in Deliveroo credit. The winners will be announced on Deliveroo’s social channels on May 28.

Related topics:Food

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice