The Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2025 shortlist has been revealed.

A popular Liverpool dim-sum restaurant could be named Independent of the Year at the 2025 Deliveroo Restaurant Awards.

Celebrating the best and most loved local restaurants up and down the country, the awards span 65 categories including Best Chicken, Best Chinese and Independent Restaurant of the Year.

Yum Cha, Liverpool. | Google

Five Liverpool restaurants have been shortlisted for an accolade, with Spitroast fighting for the Best Chicken award, Ezra & Gil up for Best Breakfast & Coffee, Bundobust in the running for Best Indian & Nepalese, Zumuki hoping to be named the Best Pan Asian and Yum Cha up for Best Chinese.

25 restaurants across the UK are also up for the coveted Independent Restaurant of the Year Award, including Yum Cha. The Lark Lane site offers dim sum, roasted meats and big plates, and has earned a cult following with many travelling to the lane for a delicious meal.

You can vote for your favourite local restaurant or takeaway until May 9. Those who vote will be entered into a draw to win £150 in Deliveroo credit. The winners will be announced on Deliveroo’s social channels on May 28.