Popular Liverpool restaurant in the running for Deliveroo's Independent Restaurant of the Year Award
A popular Liverpool dim-sum restaurant could be named Independent of the Year at the 2025 Deliveroo Restaurant Awards.
Celebrating the best and most loved local restaurants up and down the country, the awards span 65 categories including Best Chicken, Best Chinese and Independent Restaurant of the Year.
Five Liverpool restaurants have been shortlisted for an accolade, with Spitroast fighting for the Best Chicken award, Ezra & Gil up for Best Breakfast & Coffee, Bundobust in the running for Best Indian & Nepalese, Zumuki hoping to be named the Best Pan Asian and Yum Cha up for Best Chinese.
25 restaurants across the UK are also up for the coveted Independent Restaurant of the Year Award, including Yum Cha. The Lark Lane site offers dim sum, roasted meats and big plates, and has earned a cult following with many travelling to the lane for a delicious meal.
