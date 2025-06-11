Antonietta is known for its pastries, gelato and chocolates, and the popular bakery has now launched a unique treat in a first for Liverpool.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in the heart of Liverpool city centre, in the Italian Quarter in Williamson Square, Antonietta - named after its master chocolatier - is part of the P&D Gran Caffe family, providing sweet to its cafes all over the city including Lark Lane, Duke Street and Jesse Hartley Way.

Having produced over 20 different flavours of authentic Italian gelato in-house for over a decade, Antonietta has now added another flavour and this time it’s arguably the most unique one available, just in time for Father's Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The latest flavour is Peroni gelato; authentic, creamy gelato that’s been infused with Peroni, a classic Italian beer that’s a favourite amongst the group’s guests in their restaurants and cafes. Made up of 1/3 Peroni and 2/3 milk base, Antonietta’s Peroni gelato is available from Sunday June 15 until Sunday June 22.

PERONI GELATO. | Submitted

PERONI GELATO. | Submitted

Antonietta said: “For years, we’ve served our delicious, authentic gelato in many flavours that sell out of our venues. From Kinder Bueno to Oreo, Lotus, Pistachio, Amarena Cherry, Strawberry and classic Vanilla, there’s something for everyone.

“But what we hadn’t created was a beer-infused flavour and what better time to launch it than Father’s Day? Perfect for Dads for an extra special after-dinner treat, our Peroni gelato is limited edition and available for one week only!”