I've produced authentic gelato in Liverpool for a decade - this new flavour is the most unique yet
Located in the heart of Liverpool city centre, in the Italian Quarter in Williamson Square, Antonietta - named after its master chocolatier - is part of the P&D Gran Caffe family, providing sweet to its cafes all over the city including Lark Lane, Duke Street and Jesse Hartley Way.
Having produced over 20 different flavours of authentic Italian gelato in-house for over a decade, Antonietta has now added another flavour and this time it’s arguably the most unique one available, just in time for Father's Day.
The latest flavour is Peroni gelato; authentic, creamy gelato that’s been infused with Peroni, a classic Italian beer that’s a favourite amongst the group’s guests in their restaurants and cafes. Made up of 1/3 Peroni and 2/3 milk base, Antonietta’s Peroni gelato is available from Sunday June 15 until Sunday June 22.
Antonietta said: “For years, we’ve served our delicious, authentic gelato in many flavours that sell out of our venues. From Kinder Bueno to Oreo, Lotus, Pistachio, Amarena Cherry, Strawberry and classic Vanilla, there’s something for everyone.
“But what we hadn’t created was a beer-infused flavour and what better time to launch it than Father’s Day? Perfect for Dads for an extra special after-dinner treat, our Peroni gelato is limited edition and available for one week only!”
