KFC to open new restaurant in former Wirral bank

The property was previously home to a Halifax branch.

KFC looks set open a brand-new branch in a former bank on the Wirral, reports our sister publication Insider.

Workers are preparing the fit out of the site at 224 Telegraph Road in Heswall, close to a range of shops, restaurants and the town’s bus station.

The address is listed on the 'Find a KFC' section of the fast food business' website. The property was previously home to a Halifax branch, which has been closed for a number of years.

Hitchcock Wright marketed the property which is close to the main crossroads in Heswall and the town's bus station. Matt Kerrigan, partner, told Insider: "We are delighted to welcome an international brand like KFC to Heswall's high street.

"Their arrival will not only create local jobs but also contribute to the continued success of the town centre."

Liverpool World has contacted KFC for comment.