Only pub in Merseyside's 'poshest village' to be saved after shock closure

The only pub in the heart of Merseyside’s ‘poshest’ village closed its doors in March.

Hightown Pub and Kitchen will be brought back to life after being forced to close earlier this year.

The only pub in the centre of Merseyside’s ‘poshest’ village, Hightown, it was re-opened in 2020 following a major refurbishment and nominated for two accolades at the Great British Pub Awards 2023: Best Pub for Entertainment and Best Pub for Families.

Despite its success, the family-run pub announced its sudden closure on March 8, noting the ‘worsening’ climate of the hospitality industry and cost of living crisis as the cause. Customers were left ‘gutted’ but, the venue has now been taken over by an award-winning hospitality company.

The people behind the likes of NORD, Salt Dog Slims and Manolo, GSG Hospitality will perform an extensive overhaul of the Hightown Pub, in collaboration with Executive Head Chef Daniel Heffy.

The Hightown Pub and Kitchen re-opened in 2020 following a major refurbishment and was nominated for two accolades at the Great British Pub Awards 2023. Image: The Hightown Pub and Kitchen/Google

A traditional pub will operate on the ground floor, while the first floor will feature a British restaurant, serving high-quality dishes with local ingredients. A tranquil garden will be created outside and the venue will also feature a cocktail bar. GSG co-founder, Matt Farrell said: “We know the area well and feel that it’s underutilised from a food perspective in a beautiful area of the country renowned for its villages, golf courses, and accessible links to Liverpool and Southport.”