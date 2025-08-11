Liverpool’s famed bagel and doughnut dealers have closed one of their sites, ahead of ”exciting developments”.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bagerly, known for its delicious bagels, doughnuts and tater tots, told customers to “watch this space” as they announced the closure of their Dovedale Road store on Monday (August 11).

Bagel lovers need not worry though as the closure is only temporary, and paves the way for something new.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bagelry Dovedale. | Google

In a statement on social media, the Bagelry said: “Something’s brewing at Dovedale, and the site will be closed from until Thursday for some exciting developments. We can’t say much yet, but something good is coming.”

The Bagelry’s original Nelson Street venue will remain open throughout the closure, with the team adding: “You can still get your bagel fix. Phew.”