'We can't say much yet, but something good is coming' says Liverpool doughnut shop as it closes
The Bagerly, known for its delicious bagels, doughnuts and tater tots, told customers to “watch this space” as they announced the closure of their Dovedale Road store on Monday (August 11).
Bagel lovers need not worry though as the closure is only temporary, and paves the way for something new.
In a statement on social media, the Bagelry said: “Something’s brewing at Dovedale, and the site will be closed from until Thursday for some exciting developments. We can’t say much yet, but something good is coming.”
The Bagelry’s original Nelson Street venue will remain open throughout the closure, with the team adding: “You can still get your bagel fix. Phew.”