Expect high temperatures and sunshine in Liverpool this week as a mini heatwave brings scorching conditions, with temperatures reaching 31°C.

Liverpool is set to experience a ‘mini heatwave’ this week, with the Met Office predicting “hot and humid” conditions.

Met Office heatwave criteria, where a specific threshold must be exceeded for three consecutive days, are likely to be reached by Wednesday for much of southern and central England. While Liverpool isn’t expected to have an official heatwave, temperatures will soar this week and exceed 30°C.

Today (Monday, August 11), will see highs of 27°C and sunshine, while Tuesday will see scorching conditions of 31°C. The temperature will drop to 26°C on Wednesday, but warm conditions and sunny spells will persist throughout the week.

Scorching temperatures are coming to Liverpool. | Adobe / Canva

Met Office forecast for Liverpool

Monday, August 11: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. High of 27°C.

Tuesday, August 12: Sunny intervals. High of 31°C.

Wednesday, August 13: Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 26°C.

Thursday, August 14: Sunny intervals. High of 23°C.

Friday, August 15: Sunny. High of 25°C.

Saturday, August 16: Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. High of 26°C.

Sunday, August 17: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 27°C.