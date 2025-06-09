'Pinch me moment' as popular brunch spot opens first Liverpool venue

A popular brunch spot officially opens its first Liverpool restaurant today.

Rise first launched in Preston in 2019 and has since gained a cult following across the North.

The brand has two venues in Preston, one in York and, now, one in the heart of Liverpool city centre.

Located in Exchange Flags, the new brunch and coffee joint will offer the likes of acai bowls, avocado toast, sandwiches, cakes, juice and matcha.

Rise Liverpool. | rise. (@risebrunch)

In a post on Facebook, the Rise team said: “Super excited to open the doors in Liverpool today. Pinch me moment. We wouldn’t be able to do this without our amazing teams from Preston to York, all you gorgeous followers, family & friends THANK YOU.”

The new Liverpool branch is open from 7.30am to 5.00pm Monday to Friday and 9.00am to 5.00pm Saturday and Sunday.