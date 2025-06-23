4 . Nala - Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross

Nala is Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross puppy. Nala can live with children aged 14 and over but will need to be the only pet at home. She is house trained and once settled could be left for around 3-4 hours. Nala can open doors and drawers and will need a secure garden as she is able to jump 4ft fences . | Dogs Trust Merseyside