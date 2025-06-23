A whole host of absolutely adorable puppies and dogs are looking for permanent, loving homes in and around Liverpool this summer.
Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 50 wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and lovely golden oldies.
Below are 17 of the rescue centre’s residents who are desperate to find a family. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.
1. Buddy - Dachshund
Buddy is looking for a home with his sister Dolly. They can live with other quiet dogs but not cats and are house trained, though you may want to put a puppy pad down overnight. He has numerous age related conditions including cataracts, joint pain and stage one kidney disease. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
2. Luna - Pointer
Luna is a Pointer. Luna can live with children over the age of ten but no other pets. She is house trained but not used to being left by herself. Luna has some joint pain that may require ongoing medication. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
3. Hannah - Akita
Hannah is an Akita. She can live with children of high school age but no other pets. Dogs Trust have no history for her and cannot guarantee she is house trained or used to spending time alone. | Dogs Trust Merseyside
4. Nala - Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross
Nala is Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross puppy. Nala can live with children aged 14 and over but will need to be the only pet at home. She is house trained and once settled could be left for around 3-4 hours. Nala can open doors and drawers and will need a secure garden as she is able to jump 4ft fences . | Dogs Trust Merseyside
