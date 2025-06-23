These 17 delightful puppies and dogs at Dogs Trust Merseyside need forever homes in Liverpool

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 12:36 BST

Discover the heartwarming stories of 17 adorable puppies and dogs at Dogs Trust Merseyside who are desperately seeking their forever homes in Liverpool.

A whole host of absolutely adorable puppies and dogs are looking for permanent, loving homes in and around Liverpool this summer.

Dogs Trust Merseyside serves Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, Wirral and St Helens and has more than 50 wonderful dogs up for adoption, including playful young puppies and lovely golden oldies.

- These 19 delightful cats and dogs at Merseyside RSPCA centres need forever homes in Liverpool

- Special dog has been up for adoption for over 1,000 days - she's constantly overlooked & we don't know why

- Go beyond just reading the story - sign up for the LiverpoolWorld newsletter

Below are 17 of the rescue centre’s residents who are desperate to find a family. Information about the adoption process is available via the Dogs Trust Merseyside website.

Buddy is looking for a home with his sister Dolly. They can live with other quiet dogs but not cats and are house trained, though you may want to put a puppy pad down overnight. He has numerous age related conditions including cataracts, joint pain and stage one kidney disease.

1. Buddy - Dachshund

Buddy is looking for a home with his sister Dolly. They can live with other quiet dogs but not cats and are house trained, though you may want to put a puppy pad down overnight. He has numerous age related conditions including cataracts, joint pain and stage one kidney disease. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

Luna is a Pointer. Luna can live with children over the age of ten but no other pets. She is house trained but not used to being left by herself. Luna has some joint pain that may require ongoing medication.

2. Luna - Pointer

Luna is a Pointer. Luna can live with children over the age of ten but no other pets. She is house trained but not used to being left by herself. Luna has some joint pain that may require ongoing medication. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

Hannah is an Akita. She can live with children of high school age but no other pets. Dogs Trust have no history for her and cannot guarantee she is house trained or used to spending time alone.

3. Hannah - Akita

Hannah is an Akita. She can live with children of high school age but no other pets. Dogs Trust have no history for her and cannot guarantee she is house trained or used to spending time alone. | Dogs Trust Merseyside

Nala is Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross puppy. Nala can live with children aged 14 and over but will need to be the only pet at home. She is house trained and once settled could be left for around 3-4 hours. Nala can open doors and drawers and will need a secure garden as she is able to jump 4ft fences .

4. Nala - Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross

Nala is Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross puppy. Nala can live with children aged 14 and over but will need to be the only pet at home. She is house trained and once settled could be left for around 3-4 hours. Nala can open doors and drawers and will need a secure garden as she is able to jump 4ft fences . | Dogs Trust Merseyside

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Dogs TrustLiverpoolPuppiesDogsAdoption
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice