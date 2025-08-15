A popular city centre bar - which has been considered a local favourite for decades - has been transformed into a traditional pub.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peacock on Seel Street has been re-invented as the Crooked Crown after a major refurbishment. Owner Pub Invest Group purchased a former solicitors' office next door to Peacock to increase the venue’s size.

The new opening will have the look and feel of a classic pub to reflect the changes in the city’s hospitality scene, with more people opting for venues with more of a ‘local’ vibe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two-storey interior has been styled with dark wooden panelling and furnishings and conventional colours like rich earthy greens and burgundy tones; and the bar has been extended and set back to make the most of the additional floor space.

Pub Invest Group have moved staircases, re-introduced fireplaces and added an authentic stone patio area outside.

Crooked Crown, Seel Street. | Submitted

Cocktails will still be on the menu, but the Crooked Crown will specialise in cask ales, IPAs and lagers sourced where possible from Merseyside-based breweries, and the food menu will focus on typical pub grub served tapas style.

The pub will host live music, pub quizzes and games and plans to hold other regular events weekly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Pub Invest Group, said: “We’re not going to throw the baby out with the bath water! We’ll still have a key student night on a Tuesday and upstairs will definitely appeal to a younger crowd who want to dance the night away.

“But people don’t necessarily want to visit just busy clubs and bars as were the mainstay of nightlife in Liverpool for many years, so we’ve created a pub filled with character and a community vibe, evoking a traditional feel with a bit of a slant.

“It won’t take itself too seriously, but the Crooked Crown will be warm and cosy, and the sort of place where staff will get to know who you are and you can just relax, unwind, and enjoy.”

Crooked Crown opens today (Friday, August 15).