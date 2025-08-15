We've transformed a popular Liverpool city centre bar into a cosy pub filled with character
Peacock on Seel Street has been re-invented as the Crooked Crown after a major refurbishment. Owner Pub Invest Group purchased a former solicitors' office next door to Peacock to increase the venue’s size.
The new opening will have the look and feel of a classic pub to reflect the changes in the city’s hospitality scene, with more people opting for venues with more of a ‘local’ vibe.
The two-storey interior has been styled with dark wooden panelling and furnishings and conventional colours like rich earthy greens and burgundy tones; and the bar has been extended and set back to make the most of the additional floor space.
Pub Invest Group have moved staircases, re-introduced fireplaces and added an authentic stone patio area outside.
Cocktails will still be on the menu, but the Crooked Crown will specialise in cask ales, IPAs and lagers sourced where possible from Merseyside-based breweries, and the food menu will focus on typical pub grub served tapas style.
The pub will host live music, pub quizzes and games and plans to hold other regular events weekly.
A spokesperson for Pub Invest Group, said: “We’re not going to throw the baby out with the bath water! We’ll still have a key student night on a Tuesday and upstairs will definitely appeal to a younger crowd who want to dance the night away.
“But people don’t necessarily want to visit just busy clubs and bars as were the mainstay of nightlife in Liverpool for many years, so we’ve created a pub filled with character and a community vibe, evoking a traditional feel with a bit of a slant.
“It won’t take itself too seriously, but the Crooked Crown will be warm and cosy, and the sort of place where staff will get to know who you are and you can just relax, unwind, and enjoy.”
Crooked Crown opens today (Friday, August 15).