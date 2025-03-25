A beloved Liverpool bakery that impressed the Hairy Bikers has been named among the UK’s best.

Located on Sefton Street, just outside of Liverpool city centre, The Wild Loaf is the creation of Jessica Doyle and Emily Sandeman and has earned a cult following from local lovers of sourdough, sweet treats and delicious coffee.

The artisan shop opened back in 2022, however, the independent bakery has been running since 2017, when art graduate Jess turned her creative mind to the world of bread and pastries.

Though it already had an impressive following, the bakery became even more popular after being visited by Si King and Dave Myers in their Hairy Bikers Go West series - which aired last year.

The Wild Loaf, Liverpool. | Google

The Hairy Bikers joined Jess and Emily in making a sourdough fruit loaf, which they covered with butter and ate on the steps of the shop. Speaking on the show, Dave said: “This is fruit loaf on a new level. I never thought I would get so much pleasure being in a car park in Liverpool.”

Now, The Wild Loaf has been named among ‘Britain’s Best Bakeries 2025’ by the Good Food Guide, alongside 49 other top-rated bakeries which “source locally, celebrate the seasons, and rival the pastry work of many of Britain’s top restaurant kitchens”.

The Good Food Guide described the Liverpool bakery as a local gem and said: “The cinnamon buns are excellent, but it's hard to ignore the rest of the regularly changing display of cakes, pastries and viennoiserie on offer at Wild Loaf.

Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King enjoy fruit bread at The Wild Loaf. | BBC/South Shore Productions

“The croissants (both plain and almond) also come highly recommended, as does the coffee. On the savoury side, their sourdough cheese toastie is a must (a glorious amalgam of cheese, bacon and onion marmalade) – and don't forget to pick up a loaf to take home. After all, the sign on the window proudly proclaims the ‘best sourdough in Liverpool’.

“Prepare to queue, especially on Saturdays, as Jessica Doyle and Emily Sandeman have built a huge following for their tiny enterprise. If you’re lucky, you might just bag one of the few tables.”

The full guide to Britain’s Best Bakeries 2025 can be found here.