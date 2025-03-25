A Merseyside woman is hoping to offer a special experience for customers at her new bar.

Vanessa’s Bar will launch on Waterloo’s South Road this spring and owner, Vanessa Lovegrove, says she’s creating a place where people can go to chat and socialise, and where service is key.

Vanessa, 50, said: “I worked in bars in Waterloo when I was younger which I really liked because they had a strong sense of community. It was like walking into someone’s front room and that’s what I want to recreate with Vanessa’s Bar, with an aesthetic that’s very now.

“It’s my name on the door and I want people to feel like they are coming into my house and having a drink with me. I’ll know their names, what they like to drink, and they’ll be treated how I want to be treated.

“Anyone can sell you a drink, it’s how they serve you that drink that makes or breaks your day or evening.”

The former accountant began refurbishing the bar with husband Stuart in November last year. The pair have gone for a speakeasy style with red furnishings, glimmers of gold and wood, and striking statement flooring.

With a DJ booth and plans for live music, they’ve installed a state-of-the-art sound system and mood lighting, together with different zones within the venue. “It’ll depend on your mood where you want to go,” Vanessa explained. “There are quieter and more chill areas, and then towards the back we’ve got a dance floor.”

The venue will also serve food, with small plates such as lamb koftas, grilled halloumi, chicken wings, salads and sandwiches, and specials like whipped ricotta with truffle honey - which Vanessa says is “my favourite thing I’ve ever eaten”.

There’ll be a wide variety of beers and wines too, but cocktails will take centre stage.

Vanessa continued: “During the daytime Vanessa’s Bar will be about nice lunches, coffees and cocktails – and it will definitely be family and dog-friendly – with a more lively atmosphere in the evenings.

“There’s a vibe that Waterloo is once again the place to be. It’s up- and-coming, and the bar will be at the very heart of that.”

Vanessa’s Bar will launch this April and be open Monday to Thursday, 11.00am-12.00am and Friday to Saturday from 11.00am-2.00am. It will be located at 38 South Road L22 5PQ.