People are going crazy for my unique dessert - my little Liverpool bakery is my dream come true

Published 25th Mar 2025, 13:11 BST
A Liverpool bakery owner has impressed sweet treat lovers with his unique new dessert.

People are obsessed with a special dessert at a Liverpool bakery that peopletravel for miles” to visit.

Master Pastry Chef, Vinod Kumar recently opened MV Patisserie at Bridgeway Shopping Centre in Norris Green, with customers travelling from near and far to enjoy freshly baked breads, sandwiches, pastries, sweet treats, celebration cakes, shakes, ice creams and coffees.

Now, he is struggling to keep up with demand after introducing a unique dessert combining Kunafa - a traditional Arabic dessert - with cheesecake. Vinod’s new creation, ‘Chunafa’, consists of a crispy base, chocolate Kunafa, pistachios, pistachio cream topping, a pistachio crumble and a dark chocolate net on top.

People are obsessed with a special dessert at a Liverpool bakery that people “travel for miles” to visit.placeholder image
People are obsessed with a special dessert at a Liverpool bakery that people “travel for miles” to visit. | La Vida Liverpool

Vinod has a “deep passion” for baking and described his bakery as a “dream come true”. He added: “It has been a dream of mine for many years to open my own bakery, after working for 24 years in hospitality.

“The feedback has so far been amazing and I take great pride in baking fresh new produce of the highest quality every day — but it’s great to get creative and think of some new ideas that people will love.”

The 'Chunafa' dessert.placeholder image
The 'Chunafa' dessert. | La Vida Liverpool

He continued: “The ‘Chunafa’ dessert has gone down a storm and I am always open to ideas. I welcome suggestions from my customers, or if they would like me to create them something more bespoke I will always see what I can do.

“We’ve started to do more celebration cakes for special occasions too and we can personalise them however people want.”

MV Patisserie is located on Bridgeway Shopping Centre, just off Broadway in Norris Green, and is open from 8.00am to 6.00pm Monday to Saturday.

