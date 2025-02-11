Exploring the reality of Liverpool's worst-rated hotel - The Britannia Adelphi.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A popular content creator has revealed what it’s really like to stay at Liverpool’s most infamous hotel - The Britannia Adelphi.

Liverpool-based YouTuber, Zac Jones, is known for his ‘honest hotel reviews’ and films himself spending the night in some of the worst-rated or cheapest hotels around the country, including many in Merseyside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a 20-minute video review, Zac and his wife explored the once glamorous Adelphi and revealed how clean it was, what the food was like and what other guests really thought about their stays.

Beginning his video, Jones said: “I’ve told my wife the Adelphi is one of the best reviewed hotels in the country, little does she know the Adelphi hotel is one of the worst reviewed and rated hotels in the country. It is technically not a lie because it was the best, 50 odd years ago.”

The once glorious hotel on Ranelagh Street has earned a poor name in recent years, with dozens of poor customer reviews and a zero star hygiene rating in March 2024. Its fall from grace has been well publicised, with the hotel, ran by chain Britannia, named the UK’s worst hotel chain for 11 consecutive years.

According to Which? Rankings, the Adelphi received a score of just 48% and a one-star rating for bedrooms, bathrooms and quality of the wi-fi. The chain scored no higher than two stars in any of the remaining categories – including cleanliness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upon entering the hotel, Zac took his wife Ksenyia to the Lounge and Banquet, which he described as “beautiful”. Ksenyia noted: “I can see the historical vibe... and smell.”

Britannia Adelphi Hotel. | Rept0n1x, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons

After checking in, it was revealed that Zac was “friendly” with one of the managers at the Adelphi, and had managed to bag an upgrade to room 205 - which appeared to be a grand suite. Jones reassured his fans though, stating: “I will still be honest about this place.”

The “big room” featured yellow walls, marble effect decor, chandeliers, a large bed, couch and a coffee machine - though the content creator did say he was expecting something “a bit more spectacular”.

Discussing her first impressions, Ksenyia said: “I think this is my favourite building in Liverpool, other than the Liver Building.... I don’t understand the hate of this place I don’t really think it’s that bad.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zac, who has stayed at many Britannia hotels, shared similar sentiments, noting: “I don’t really get that severely run down energy from the Adelphi.” Throughout his stay, he also spoke with other guests - the majority of whom were impressed with the hotel.

It wasn’t all great though, with Zac noticing white stains on the couch, a gap in the room door, broken taps and issues with the bathroom. He said: “You can be positive but the bathroom’s a bit gross in general.”

After hearing rumours that homeless people were housed on the sixth floor, Zac went to check it out. He said: “As you can see, this is a little bit more run-down. It’s a little bit smelly, a little bit of urine, but not terrible. It’s quite damp on the ceiling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Britannia Adelphi Hotel, Liverpool. | Wikimedia Commons

The following day, Zac noted a “pleasant sleep” and headed to breakfast at the hotel’s restaurant. Paying £9.99 for a buffet full English, the Youtuber was pleaded with his morning meal.

After checking out, Zac said he had a good stay and a clean bed, and said he had been given a sneak peek into one of the rooms undergoing renovation. He said: “They’re spending loads of money on this building but still, the reputation of it, it’s considered one of the worst hotels in the country. I’ve spoken to many people who don’t really get that.

Ending the video, Zac said: “The Mrs liked it. One of the worst reviewed hotels in the country, I don’t think it quite deserves that reputation.”

Share your experiences at the Britannia Adelphi hotel by emailing [email protected].