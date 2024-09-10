Award-winning hidden gem pub that serves 'best' food in the North West

A traditional pub tucked away in a Wirral village has been recognised for serving the ‘Best Pub Food’ in the North West.

The annual Thwaites Hospitality Awards celebrates the company’s best venues, with regional and national accolades ranging from ‘Eye for Quality’ and ‘Best Pub Food’ to ‘Pub of the Year’. The judging process includes mystery pub visits and interviews, with regional winners announced ahead of a sparkling awards ceremony in November.

Named Thwaites’ Pub of the Year in 2023, The Shippons in Wirral has now been revealed as the 2024 North West award winner of ‘Best Pub Food’. Located in Irby Village, the pub’s tenants, Steve and Laura Edmunds, describes it as a ‘pub for all’, offering a range of drinks and a large food menu featuring pub-grub classics.

Serving burgers and steaks to pies, jacket potatoes and vegan curry, the traditional watering-hole is a popular spot for a bite for eat and even has a marquee outside for events or al-fresco dining.

Sharing their award win on social media, The Shippons team said: “We’ve only gone and won another award !!!!! We are pleased to say we have won North West winner for Best Pub Food!!!!”

They added that they are now aiming to win the Peoples’ Choice Award, a new accolade for 2024 giving the public the power to vote for their favourite Thwaites pub. Votes can be cast here, with voting closing on October 4.

Full details of this year’s Thwaites Hospitality Awards have not yet been revealed but the brewery says the event will be ‘bigger and better than ever’.