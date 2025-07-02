Liverpool sandwich shop serving 'best subs' opening new Lark Lane store
A New York-inspired sandwich shop serving the ‘best’ subs ever is coming to one of Liverpool’s most popular foodie spots.
Created by friends Ethan Woodroofe and Adam Taylor, Derek’s first launched in Crosby in 2021, bringing a taste of the US to Merseyside. Promising the ‘best’ subs this side of the Atlantic, the sandwich bar quickly became a hit, prompting the launch of a second site on South Liverpool’s popular Allerton Road and a third on Berry Street in the city centre.
Often seen with large queues out the door, Derek’s serves generously filled sandwiches such as The Grinder, Reubenstein Sandwich, and Chicken Parm, as well as soft drinks, hot drinks - including a brilliant Pumpkin Spice latte - and sides.
Now, the deli is coming to Lark Lane. A building on the bustling street has been painted with the Derek’s logo and colour, and the brand has shared a video with a Lark Lane street sign.
It is not yet clear when the new site will open but Derek’s lovers are definitely excited. One person said: “Just what Lark Lane needed.” Another added: “Buzzing for this.”
