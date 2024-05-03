Liverpool street food market named among most popular in the UK
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Liverpool street food market has been ranked among the most popular in the UK.
New research by Capital on Tap analysed Google search volume, and the number of Instagram and TikTok posts to find out which UK venues are most popular, and just one Liverpool food market made the list. The city is home to a number of incredible food halls and markets, from the brand-new Blackstock Market and BOXPARK, to the long-standing Baltic Market and Duke Street Market. Despite boasting a wide variety of venues, Liverpool’s first-ever food market - located in one of the country’s coolest areas - continues to impress and has once again been named one of the most popular in the UK.
First opening in 2017, the Baltic Market has welcomed over 50 restaurants and over 100 market traders since its launch, allowing small businesses and independents to showcase their dishes to the masses. Placing at number four in the list of the UK’s 10 most popular food markets (outside of London), the industrial style market features some of the city’s most popular food vendors, including Meatball Molly’s Italian deli, Polpetta, and Nashville Cluck, one of Liverpool’s most in demand fried chicken dealers.
So, which other food markets are the most popular?
The UK’s 10 most popular food markets outside of London
- Harewood House, Leeds
- St George’s Market, Belfast
- Mackie Mayor, Manchester
- Baltic Market, Liverpool
- Digbeth Dining Club, Birmingham
- Kirkgate Market, Leeds
- The Dockyard Social, Glasgow
- St Nicholas Market, Bristol
- Stockbridge Market, Edinburgh
- The Forge Market, Glasgow
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.