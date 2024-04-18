Watch: I get a first look inside new Boxpark street food market in Baltic Triangle
and live on Freeview channel 276
The opening of the new Boxpark street food market in Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle has been eagerly awaited. It is the first of it’s kind outside London, adding to the three current sites in Shoreditch, Croydon and Wembley.
The 21,000 sq ft venue is latest edition to Cains Brewery Village and boasts an ‘immersive food, drink and leisure experience based on the philosophy of Eat Drink Play’ - or so the promo material claims. I headed down to Boxpark ahead of the big VIP opening on Thursday night to check it out. Watch the video above for our full feature.
Boxpark CEO Simon Champion told LiverpoolWorld: "Boxpark is all about bringing communities together through events: sporting events, music events and great street food. Liverpool has got all of those. It's got great music, it's got great sport, and it's got a passionate set of people to have fun in a Boxpark."
Located in the historic Canning Hall, Boxpark also feature a 5,500 sq. ft external terrace for al fresco dining and features eight independent traders from the City and surrounding areas:
- Crazy Pedro’s
- Rose Street Falafel from the founders of Maray
- Madre Burrito
- SHAKE?
- Simply Salt N Pepper
- Pukht
- Yoki Social Table
- Yum Cha
Boxpark has agreed on a 15-year lease with Cains Brewery Village and will focus on championing local independent businesses through its extensive food and entertainment offering, investing more than £5m into the Baltic Triangle and expecting to bring 150 new jobs to the local community.
The food market isn't the only new tenant at a historic Baltic location coming down the tracks. A new Merseyrail station, known as Liverpool Baltic, is expected to open in 2028. The station will include a cycle hub, step-free access to and between both platforms and a passenger drop-off area outside.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.