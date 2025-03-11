Merseyside's last standing Wimpy has reopened in Birkenhead, inviting loyal customers for a nostalgic meal.

Located on Princes Pavement in Birkenhead, the Wimpy franchise is the last of the brand’s restaurants in the whole of the North West and has been serving customers for forty years.

Branded a “local treasure” by the people of Birkenhead, residents were concerned when a forfeiture notice appeared on the door of the site in January, alongside a temporary closure announcement. The restaurant remained closed for six weeks, sparking fears that it may be lost forever, but it is now back to serving its loyal customers.

Sanjay Chaddah’s family has ran the site for more than three decades and said the recent closure was the first in 31 years. Mr Chaddah welcomed his customers back on March 1 and told LiverpoolWorld he is thankful for their support.

Wimpy, Birkenhead. | Wimpy/ Steve Sanj Chaddah

He continued: “Customers were in touch with us on regular basis. They couldn’t wait to support us to reopen. We received such a warm welcome from our loyal customers and customers brought flowers, cake and cards for our reopening.”

The restaurant still offers table service, classic burgers and a ‘special sauce’.

Asked what makes Wimpy Birkenhead so special, Mr Chaddah added: “Wimpy is where every meal is a nostalgic journey, serving up hearty favourites that bring friends and families together, one delicious bite at a time."

Wimpy is from 9.30am to 6.00pm Monday to Saturday and 10.00am to 4.00pm on Sundays.