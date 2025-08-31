A popular independent coffee shop has opened a new venue in Liverpool.

Rose Lane Coffee, located on Rose Lane in Mossley Hill, celebrated its third birthday earlier this year and has now opened its second site in South Liverpool.

The popular, independent venue is known for delicious coffee and pastries, as well as great service, with the original Rose Lane site earning a 4.9 out of five star rating on Google from more than 280 customer reviews.

The team revealed in April that a brand-new venue would be opening in Childwall, with coffee lovers saying they “couldn’t wait”. Now, it is ready to welcome customers.

In a social media update on Thursday (August 28), the Rose Lane Coffee team said: “For months we’ve been working on this gem, and tomorrow at 7AM we open the doors to our brand new, and second site on Woolton Road in Childwall.

“We’re so excited to welcome you all - we hope you love it as much as us!”

The new coffee shop can be found at 254 Woolton Road, Childwall. L16 8NE. It is open from 7am to 4pm weekdays and 9am to 4pm weekends.