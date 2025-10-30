Sean Bean and Lauren McQueen star in new Robin Hood series on MGM+ - release date and how to watch
A Liverpool actress, best known for appearing in Hollyoaks, stars alongside Sean Bean in a new rendition of Robin Hood.
Lauren McQueen won two British Soap Awards for her emotional performance as Lily Drinkwell in the Channel 4 soap back in 2018, and will now appear as Marian in MGM+’s upcoming ten-part series.
Described by Michael Wright, head of MGM+, as a “new imagining of the classic tale”, Robin Hood will focus on the relationship between the title character - played by Jack Patten - and Marian of Huntingdon.
Sean Bean takes on the role of the Sheriff of Nottingham, while Connie Nielson plays Queen Eleanor of Aquitain and Lydia Peckham appears as Priscilla of Nottingham.
Robin Hood series plot
The official synopsis reads: “Following the Norman invasion of England, Rob, a Saxon forester’s son, and Marian, the daughter of a Norman lord, fall in love and work together to fight for justice and freedom.
As Rob rises as the leader of a band of rebel outlaws, Marian infiltrates the power at court and both work together to thwart royal corruption and bring peace to the land.
How to watch Robin Hood
The series premieres in the UK on Sunday, November 2 with two episodes at launch and new episodes premiering weekly, with the season finale on December 28.
Robin Hood will be available to watch on Prime Video with an MGM+ add-on subscription, which costs £5.99/month.