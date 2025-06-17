New 'psychedelic cocktail den' to open on gorgeous Liverpool city centre street
Sister Ray, located in Wolstenholme Square, is a bar and coffee shop with a vibey interior and a menu boasting tasty cocktails. The Instagram-worthy venue hasn’t been around long but has become a must-visit spot.
Now, the team are preparing to launch a new venture, located on the gorgeous Queen Avenue, situated between Castle Street and Dale Street. The new bar is described as a “psychedelic cocktail den” with “a hand built Soundsystem, and a little space for dancing.”
The venue, named Simone’s Cocktail Club, is due to open in late August. Further details have not yet been revealed but the team are hiring for General Manager and Bar Manager positions.