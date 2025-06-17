New 'psychedelic cocktail den' to open on gorgeous Liverpool city centre street

By Emma Dukes

Published 17th Jun 2025, 12:49 BST
The team behind one of Liverpool’s most chic cocktail bars are set to open a brand new venue on one of the city centre’s prettiest streets.

Sister Ray, located in Wolstenholme Square, is a bar and coffee shop with a vibey interior and a menu boasting tasty cocktails. The Instagram-worthy venue hasn’t been around long but has become a must-visit spot.

Queen Avenue, Liverpool city centre. | Rodhullandemu, CC BY-SA 4.0

Now, the team are preparing to launch a new venture, located on the gorgeous Queen Avenue, situated between Castle Street and Dale Street. The new bar is described as a “psychedelic cocktail den” with “a hand built Soundsystem, and a little space for dancing.”

The venue, named Simone’s Cocktail Club, is due to open in late August. Further details have not yet been revealed but the team are hiring for General Manager and Bar Manager positions.

