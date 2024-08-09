New restaurant planned for Merseyside pub after ‘false rumours’ on social media

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Some comments and posts online have suggested the site will be used to house people seeking asylum.

Plans have been submitted to Knowsley Council to convert The Chapel Brook in Huyton into a new restaurant. The proposal has been put forward by Whitbread PLC who own the Premier Inn chain and currently have a hotel located on the Tarbock Green site on Wilson Road.

The Chapel Brook was legally certified under terms usually associated with a public house and was able to serve alcoholic drinks and/or food to visitors. However, Whitbread PLC want to alter the official designation to certify The Chapel Brook as solely a restaurant and are seeking to formalise this with the local authority.

In a letter sent to Knowsley Council, representatives from Whitbread PLC wrote: “The application clearly and robustly demonstrates that the premises have traded as a restaurant since at least 2013 with the sale of alcoholic drinks ancillary to the main use of the premises throughout this time.”

Knowsley Council confirmed they have received a planning application for the change of use of the former public house on Wilson Road to a restaurant. This application is currently being considered with a decision expected once all processes have been followed.

Chapel Brook, Huyton. | Brewers Fayre

If Whitbread’s proposal is accepted, the new designation of The Chapel Brook would become a restaurant and it’s possible some small changes may become evident over time. However, the venue will remain open for business and has already introduced a new 2024 menu which offers a range of meals including family options.

Although Whitbread PLC’s planning application seeks only to make a technical change to the legal certification of the premises, rumours and speculation have been building on social media about the site. Some comments and posts have suggested the Premier Inn and the site of The Chapel Brook will be used to house people seeking asylum however, Knowsley Council has been quick to show these rumours are incorrect and totally unfounded.

A Knowsley Council spokesperson said: “[The site] on Wilson Road in Huyton is privately owned by Whitbread. Both the owner of the hotel and the contractor working for the Home Office on such projects have confirmed that the hotel is not used, and will not be used, for asylum seeker accommodation. Any such suggestion is a typical example of the false speculation and rumour which often arises on social media and we would advise people not to believe everything they hear from such sources.”