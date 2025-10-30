New jacket potato shop SpudMe opening in Liverpool city centre

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 30th Oct 2025
A new jacket potato vendor is opening in Liverpool, just weeks after SpudBros launched a new Express site in the city.

The hype for baked spuds seems as strong as ever, with Liverpool’s famous John the Spud remaining on London Road, Potat-oh! opening on Prescot Street in December 2024 and the viral SpudBros arriving on Queens Square last month.

Now, a new jacket potato vendor is preparing to open in Liverpool city centre.

Pilgrim Street, Liverpool.placeholder image
Pilgrim Street, Liverpool. | Google

SpudMe is set to open on Pilgrim Street, offering jacket potatoes and fresh orange juice.

Little is known about the new business yet but their social media platforms state it will open in December of this year, offering spuds with toppings such as chilli con carne.

Liverpool World has contacted SpudMe for further details.

