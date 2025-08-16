Two Liverpool eateries have been hit with zero star food hygiene ratings, according to the Food Standards Agency.

Food hygiene ratings give a snapshot of the hygiene found on the date of the inspection, with scores ranging from five, which is very good, to zero, which means urgent improvement is required. Venues are marked on a number of factors, including the handling of food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

San’s Cafe, on Lightbody Street, received a zero star score following an inspection on June 24 - though the rating has only just been published. The cherished Chinese cafe - which even impressed the Hairy Bikers - was previously rated one.

In its latest inspection, San’s Cafe was marked as ‘major improvement necessary’ for hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities, and ‘urgent improvement necessary’ for management of food safety.

San’s Cafe, Liverpool. Image: Google Street View | Google Street View

According to the Food Standards Agency, these categories look at:

Hygienic food handling: Including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

Space Restaurant and Bar, on Aigburth Road, was also rated zero following an inspection on July 17. The venue was marked as ‘major improvement necessary’ for hygienic food handling and management of food safety, and ‘improvement necessary’ for cleanliness and condition of facilities.

Both venues can now appeal their ratings or request a reinspection. Information is correct at the time of writing - August 15, 2025.