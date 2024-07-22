Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A highly-awaited restaurant is set to open its doors this week, on one of Liverpool’s most historic streets.

Transforming the Grade-II* listed Parrs Bank on Castle Street, Elif Turkish Bar and Grill received planning permission for their latest venture earlier this year. The former NatWest bank has been vacant since 2017 but the popular Turkish brand is giving it a new lease of life with a grand new restaurant. The company already has several sites around Liverpool - including Bold Street and Lark Lane - with customers often seen queuing outside for a table.

Owners say the new venue will see an elegant reinvention of the already popular and respected city restaurant brand, taking Elif to ‘a whole new level of luxury’ and adding to Liverpool’s economy.

How the new site could look. | Anthony Crowley/Crowley Architectural Services

The Castle Street site will offer the great food Elif is known for but its interior will set it apart from the rest, with velvet chairs seated around opulent marble tables, a towering botanical feature and an ornate fountain.

So far, only have CGI images have been released, but owner Alan May says the venue looks ‘amazing’. He added: “The new restaurant is stunning. It has a sophisticated feel, and we know that guests are going to go ‘wow’ from the moment they step inside. We are confident Elif will become a destination dining experience for people from Liverpool, and from outside the city; and that we can compete with The Ivy when it opens its doors on Castle Street, as well as other upmarket restaurants nearby.”

Opening to invited guests on Thursday (July 25), the restaurant will officially open to the public on next Monday (July 29). A private dining room catering for around 14-16 people will also be available for those wanting to celebrate a special occasion.