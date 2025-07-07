Popular Liverpool cake shop Desserts by Dre says 'farewell' to city centre

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 7th Jul 2025, 13:13 BST
A popular Liverpool cake shop has said ‘farewell’ to the city centre after 15 months.

Created by Dre Carrington, Desserts by Dre is located on Penny Lane and is one of Liverpool’s most loved bakeries and cake shops, serving tasty treats and unique cakes. Dre even appeared on Aldi’s Christmas Secrets in 2023, hoping to get his speciality dessert, Christmas Pudding Cheesecake, stocked on supermarket shelves.

While he didn’t manage to win, he did expand his business shortly after the show, becoming one of many fantastic food vendors at Blackstock Market and finally bringing his Penny Lane business to the city centre.

Desserts by Dre at Blackstock Market.placeholder image
Desserts by Dre at Blackstock Market. | Desserts by Dre via Instagram
Desserts by Dre, Penny Lane.placeholder image
Desserts by Dre, Penny Lane. | Desserts by Dre

Now, after 15 months, Dre has announced the business has left the popular food hall.

In a statement on social media last week, Dre said: “And that's it, folks. Today, we say our Final Farewell to our stall at the Blackstock Market... it’s been a great 15 months, but it's time to make way for some new and exciting projects...”

He reassured customers that the original Penny Lane branch will remain open and his treats can still be found at various locations around Liverpool.

