A popular Liverpool dim-sum restaurant has bagged the title of Best Chinese in the North & Midlands at the 2025 Deliveroo Restaurant Awards.

Celebrating the best and most loved local restaurants up and down the country, the awards span 65 categories including Best Chicken, Best Chinese and Independent Restaurant of the Year.

The most coveted award - Independent Restaurant of the Year UK & Ireland 2025 - was won by ‘next level sandwich’ restaurant, CRUNCH in London while viral chocolate cake connoisseurs GET BAKED bagged the Regional Independent Restaurant of the Year Award for the North & England.

Yum Cha is a popular restaurant serving up dim sum, roast meats and other Pan Asian delights. It has a Google rating of 4.4 stars. | Google

Yum Cha, based in Liverpool and Manchester, was crowned the region’s Best Chinese restaurant thanks to its authentic dim sum, roast meats and big plates. It’s Liverpool restaurant - located on Lark Lane - is known for being very popular.

Elsewhere in Liverpool, Bundobust earned the title of Best Indian & Nepalase in the North & Midlands. Liverpudlians will be familiar with the veggie brand’s offerings as, although Bundobust was founded in Leeds, they have a popular restaurant on Bold Street.

Spitroast on Smithdown Road was named ‘Best Chicken’ while Ezra & Gil - which has locations in Liverpool and Manchester - won the award for Best Breakfast & Coffee.