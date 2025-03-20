A renowned Liverpool bakery and cafe will open its fourth venue this weekend.

Known for its Italian coffee and handcrafted pastries, Gran Caffè will launch its new dockside site, on Jesse Hartley Way, just a stone’s throw from Costco.

Serving its Italian delicacies in Liverpool for over ten years, Gran Caffè is owned by Italian brothers Paolo and Donato Cillo who now have sites in the Italian Quarter, Duke Street and Lark Lane.

The new venue will be the first site where the family bakery is connected to the eatery, allowing guests to enjoy fresh pastries, cakes and coffee before heading next door to purchase fresh loaves of sourdough bread from Carmine Bakery; owned by Paolo and Donato’s brother.

Opening their doors from 10.00am on Sunday, March 23, the first guest will be treated to Gran Caffè’s signature giant croissant; a half a metre croissant that’s baked in-house and is arguably the biggest in the UK. The following 99 customers will receive a complimentary coffee of their choice or a croissant or a scoop of artisan gelato.

Speaking about the new opening, Donato Cillo, co-owner of Gran Caffè, said: “Paolo and I are incredibly proud to open our fourth site in Liverpool and be part of the development of the surrounding area around Jesse Hartley Way and Bramley Moore Dock. It’s a fantastic time for this part of town and we’re very excited to be part of it.

“Gran Caffè is renowned for its quality coffee, signature croissants and brunch dishes and award-winning gelato, and we’re very much looking forward to welcoming familiar faces as well as new guests to our latest site.”