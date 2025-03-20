The iconic Pilgrim pub in Liverpool's Georgian Quarter will reopen this April under new ownership, with promises to retain its classic charm and add more craft beers.

A quaint venue below ground level, The Pilgrim, on Pilgrim Street, opened in the 1980s and has long been a popular haunt for students. Known for its ‘old school’ charm, classic juke box consoles and local beer, the iconic pub closed last summer.

At time of the closure, it was stated that the pub would reopen after a ‘revamp’, however, it was rumoured that the site had been sold. Now those rumours have been confirmed by a major player in the rejuvenation of Liverpool's pubs and bars.

Known for transforming the former Alma de Cuba site, the Monro, the Queen of Hope Street and more, the 1936 Pub Company has today announced that it is the proud new owner of the Georgian Quarter venue.

The Pilgrim, Liverpool. | 1936 Pub Co.

In a statement on social media today, a spokesperson for the 1936 Pub Co. said: “And we’re back. Well, the ledge Pilgrim will be, very very soon.

“We’re the proud new owners from the ‘1936 Pubco’ h- the folks who brought you such fab pubs as the Monro, the Vines, Red Lion, White Hart, St Peter’s and more.

“’But but …. are ya gonna change it and spoil it?!!’ Are we fuck. Long time Pilgrim fans, first time Pilgrim owners. We grew up in here and know exactly what it’s about. Also we know what we’re doing with pubs. Bit a trust please, people.

“Our idea is only to creatively add, not to take anything away from the institution we all have come to know and love. So yeah, the booths, the brick, the mirrors, the beer garden, the cask ales and the tunes will all still be gloriously retained.

The Pilgrim, Pilgrim Street, Liverpool. | Google Street View

“Even those derelict vintage mini table juke boxes are staying but being augmented by a big new retro one that’ll sit in the corner by the iconic spiral staircase .Actually they’ll be more cask ales and craft beers than ever before, showcasing the best work of local brewers. Oh and those toilets? We still haven’t made minds up on those. They are things of horror and graffiti drenched beauty.”

The Pilgrim is set to reopen this April, with the 1936 Pub Co. stating: “Doors will open in about a month’s time.”