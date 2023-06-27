Register
Seven of the best Caribbean restaurants in Merseyside, according to Google reviews and hygiene ratings

These eateries are perfect for those looking for a little bit of spice.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 27th Jun 2023, 16:55 BST

Whether you’re after Jerk Chicken, Jamaican Goat Curry or Macaroni pie, Merseyside has several Caribbean eateries that are highly rated by customers and health inspectors.

Though once popular eateries such as Absolute Jerk, JAPA and Jerk Lodge have now sadly closed, there are a number of local restaurants and takeaways guaranteed to satisfy your cravings for a Caribbean meal.

We’ve created a list of some of the best in Merseyside, by analysing Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

Each venue has at least 25 reviews and 4.0 stars or more on Google. Here are the best* Caribbean restaurants and takeaways in and around Liverpool, in alphabetical order. We have used venues classed as Caribbean by Google or with Caribbean options on the menu.

*Please note, some highly rated venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.

Caribbean Spice has a 4.9 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 136 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2023. 💬 One reviewer said: “By far the best Caribbean food in Merseyside. Very delicious, I will be making this my new regular.”

1. Caribbean Spice, Grange Road, Birkenhead CH41 4DA

Caribbean Spice has a 4.9 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 136 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2023. 💬 One reviewer said: “By far the best Caribbean food in Merseyside. Very delicious, I will be making this my new regular.” Photo: Caribbean Spice

Mahoe Blue has a 4.8 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 50 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in April 2023. 💬 One reviewer said: “Hands down the best Caribbean food I’ve had in England.”

2. Mahoe Blue, Aigburth Road, Liverpool L17 9PJ

Mahoe Blue has a 4.8 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 50 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in April 2023. 💬 One reviewer said: “Hands down the best Caribbean food I’ve had in England.” Photo: Mahoe Blue Liverpool

Nanny Pearl’s has a 5.0 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 28 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “Best Soul food spot in Southport, never disappoints and always a warm welcome by the staff.”

3. Nanny Pearl’s Caribbean Street Food, Southport PR8 5DH

Nanny Pearl’s has a 5.0 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 28 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “Best Soul food spot in Southport, never disappoints and always a warm welcome by the staff.” Photo: Nanny Pearl’s

Raggas has a 4.4 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 273 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “Best Caribbean food in Liverpool.”

4. Raggas, Smithdown Road, Liverpool L7 4JG

Raggas has a 4.4 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 273 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “Best Caribbean food in Liverpool.” Photo: Raggas Caribbean via Instagram

