These eateries are perfect for those looking for a little bit of spice.

Whether you’re after Jerk Chicken, Jamaican Goat Curry or Macaroni pie, Merseyside has several Caribbean eateries that are highly rated by customers and health inspectors.

Though once popular eateries such as Absolute Jerk, JAPA and Jerk Lodge have now sadly closed, there are a number of local restaurants and takeaways guaranteed to satisfy your cravings for a Caribbean meal.

We’ve created a list of some of the best in Merseyside, by analysing Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.

Each venue has at least 25 reviews and 4.0 stars or more on Google. Here are the best* Caribbean restaurants and takeaways in and around Liverpool, in alphabetical order. We have used venues classed as Caribbean by Google or with Caribbean options on the menu.

*Please note, some highly rated venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.

1 . Caribbean Spice, Grange Road, Birkenhead CH41 4DA Caribbean Spice has a 4.9 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 136 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2023. 💬 One reviewer said: “By far the best Caribbean food in Merseyside. Very delicious, I will be making this my new regular.” Photo: Caribbean Spice

2 . Mahoe Blue, Aigburth Road, Liverpool L17 9PJ Mahoe Blue has a 4.8 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 50 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in April 2023. 💬 One reviewer said: “Hands down the best Caribbean food I’ve had in England.” Photo: Mahoe Blue Liverpool

3 . Nanny Pearl’s Caribbean Street Food, Southport PR8 5DH Nanny Pearl’s has a 5.0 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 28 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “Best Soul food spot in Southport, never disappoints and always a warm welcome by the staff.” Photo: Nanny Pearl’s

4 . Raggas, Smithdown Road, Liverpool L7 4JG Raggas has a 4.4 ⭐ rating on Google Reviews from 273 reviews and was handed five stars by the Food Standards Agency in March 2019. 💬 One reviewer said: “Best Caribbean food in Liverpool.” Photo: Raggas Caribbean via Instagram