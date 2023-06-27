Seven of the best Caribbean restaurants in Merseyside, according to Google reviews and hygiene ratings
These eateries are perfect for those looking for a little bit of spice.
Whether you’re after Jerk Chicken, Jamaican Goat Curry or Macaroni pie, Merseyside has several Caribbean eateries that are highly rated by customers and health inspectors.
Though once popular eateries such as Absolute Jerk, JAPA and Jerk Lodge have now sadly closed, there are a number of local restaurants and takeaways guaranteed to satisfy your cravings for a Caribbean meal.
We’ve created a list of some of the best in Merseyside, by analysing Google Reviews and food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency.
Each venue has at least 25 reviews and 4.0 stars or more on Google. Here are the best* Caribbean restaurants and takeaways in and around Liverpool, in alphabetical order. We have used venues classed as Caribbean by Google or with Caribbean options on the menu.
*Please note, some highly rated venues were ‘awaiting food hygiene inspections’ or ratings could not be found, and have not been included.