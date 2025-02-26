Six impressive Liverpool restaurants are in the running for prestigious accolades at the British Kebab Awards 2025.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British Kebab Awards recognise and champion the efforts of local kebab takeaways and restaurants across the nation, with fans being given the chance to vote for their favourites.

The 2025 awards ceremony will take place today (Wednesday, February 26), after the businesses that received the most public votes - combined with endorsements from MPs, councillors, and other factors - were put through to the final last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

British Kebab Awards 2025 Liverpool finalists

Two Liverpool restaurants - Elif Turkish BBQ Restaurant on Bold Street and Anar Turkish BBQ Restaurant in Fairfield - are vying for the Best Value Restaurant Award, while Botan on Berry Street is up for the Best Delivery Award.

Bold Street’s Akasya is in with a chance of being named the overall Best Regional Kebab Restaurant, while Christakis on Duke Street is a finalist in the Best Greek Restaurant/Takeaway category, and Casa Rima’s Kemal Coşkuncay is up for the Best Chef Award.

Elif, Bold Street. | Emma Dukes

British Kebab Awards 2025 Merseyside finalists

Elsewhere on Merseyside, Moreton’s ASMA Steak & Grill is up for the Best Value Restaurant Award and Ellesmere Port Kebab House is a finalist in the Best Regional Takeaway category.

When will the British Kebab Awards 2025 winners be revealed?

The winners will be named at a “dazzling” ceremony at Park Plaza Westminster Hotel this evening (Wednesday, February 26), with organisers saying “the nation’s finest kebab establishments, influential political figures, culinary leaders, and cultural icons” will be in attendance.