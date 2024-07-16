Six Liverpool restaurants shortlisted for English Curry Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Six Liverpool restaurants have been shortlisted in the English Curry Awards 2024, which celebrate the crème de la crème of the industry. This year's winners will be announced at the 13th awards ceremony, on August 19, in front of the nation’s best curry chefs, restraunters and connoisseurs.

The finalists were nominated by members of the public and organisers say those on the shortlist have made ‘significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry’.

Representing Liverpool in this year's awards are SK Little India, Yukti The Art Kitchen, Sultan’s Palace, Indo bites, Khaja Indian Takeaway and Da Mount Gurkha. One venue will fight for a national title, while the five other have made it to finals in the regional (North West) award categories.

Restaurant of the year (North West) - SK Little India

Curry Restaurant Of The Year (North West) - Yukti The Art Kitchen

Dining Experience Of The Year (North West) - Sultan’s Palace

Takeaway Of The Year (North West) - Indo bites

Takeaway Of The Year (North West) - Khaja Indian Takeaway

Nepalese Restaurant Of The Year - Da Mount Gurkha

Sultan’s Palace

North West finalists for the English Curry Awards 2024:

Indian Restaurant Of The Year (North West)

Aroma Asian Restaurant (Burnley)

Lakeland Spice Cuisine (Keswick)

Abdullahs Restaurant (Rising Bridge)

Shamoli (Knutsford)

Barlick Raj Balti (Barnoldswick)

Maryport Tandoori (Maryport)

Musafir Earby (Earby)

Royal Balti House (Bolton)

Ruchee (Settle)

SK Little India (Liverpool)

Curry Restaurant Of The Year (North West)

Britannia Spice (Parkgate)

Buraq (Kirkham)

Yukti The Art Kitchen (Liverpool)

The Rasoi (Tarporley)

Bombay Quay (Northwich)

JUNOON Restaurant (Frodsham)

Nellie Indian Restaurant (Scarisbrick)

Bombay 8 Indian Restaurant (Warrington)

Bengal Tiger Lily (Macclesfield)

Relish Tandoori (Northwich)

Dining Experience Of The Year (North West)

Aroma Asian Restaurant (Burnley)

Curry Cottage (Sale)

Bombay Lounge (Winsford)

Sultan’s Palace (Liverpool)

Sanskruti Restaurant (Manchester)

Japuir (Colne)

Eastern Revive (Knutsford)

Chennai Indian Restaurant (Warrington)

Potyo (Wilmslow)

Takeaway Of The Year (North West)

Samuel’s Indian (Sale)

Indo bites (Liverpool)

Khaja Indian takeaway (Woolton)

Golden Tandoori (Manchester)

Amonbagh Takeaway (Preston)

Shagor (Burnley)

Hawali Indian Takeaway (Burnley)

Waterhead Tandoori (Oldham)

Radohny Indian Takeaway (Preston)

Nepalese Restaurant Of The Year

The Great Kathmandu Restaurant (Manchester)

Da Mount Gurkha (Liverpool)

Mount Gurkha spice (Long Eaton)

Taste of Himalayan (Rowley Regis)

Kathmandu Gurkha (Chesterfield)

Yeti Fine Nepalese Dining (Oxford)

Mount Everest (Derby)

Gurkha Majestic Dining (Droitwich)

Yak Yeti Yak (Bath)

Great Himalayas Nepalese Restaurant (Southport)

The full list of national finalists is available on the English Curry Awards website.