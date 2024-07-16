Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The American fast-food chain returned to the UK in 2021 serving premier burgers, savoury chicken sandwiches and fresh salads.

A major US fast-food chain is set to open its first Merseyside drive-thru, offering exclusive menu items and its iconic frosty desserts.

Wendy’s returned to the UK in June of 2021 and has since opened 30 sites in England, including one in Merseyside. Opening its first Merseyside site at Liverpool ONE’s Gravity MAX last year, the food court eatery serves premier burgers, savoury chicken sandwiches, fresh salads and more.

Now, the area is set to welcome its first Wendy’s drive-thru, located at Kirkby’s Academy Business Park, on Lees Road. Offering customers the options of drive-thru, delivery, takeaway and dining in, the new site will include self service touch points and a customer services facility.

Situated behind the Costa Coffee and the David Lloyd gym, the Kirkby drive-thru is part of a much larger expansion of the popular American brand with new restaurants opening in Middlesbrough, Wood End and Sheffield, with 400 jobs expected to be created. Wendy’s online recruitment portal is currently advertising job vacancies for a range of different roles at the Kirkby site, with some starting straight away.

The menu will include Wendy’s signature square burgers and frosty desserts, as well as breakfast sandwiches, sausage, egg and cheese croissants, spicy chicken nuggets, Caesar chicken salads and more. Customers can also expect menu additions exclusive to the UK, including the avocado chicken club, curry bean burger, and chicken nuggets made from whole chicken breast fillet.

Construction on the new restaurant site in Kirkby has been picking up in recent weeks with many local residents and commuters expressing their excitement online. Photos taken this week show the construction is almost complete and the the opening is expected very soon.