Expect foodie delights, from churros and cannoli, to salt and pepper chicken and BBQ meats.

A ‘foodie paradise’ is returning to Merseyside this weekend, featuring incredible street food, coffee, beer, delicious free samples and a host of live entertainment.

The Southport Food and Drink Festival has become one of the highlights of Sefton’s cultural calendar and is expected to attract thousands of visitors. Taking place across three days, the festival will see tasty offerings from over 100 vendors, offering an array of food from all around the world.

Locally sourced food is also celebrated throughout the festival with traders offering up homemade pies, chutneys, local sausages, hog roast and ice cream from a nearby dairy, as well as a range of drinks vendors.

16 bars at the festival will all offer different beverages, including The Black Dog Wine which will serve New Zealand and South African wines, and New Zealand gin and prosecco. Wrexham Lager Beer Co will serve delicious beers and the Bus Yard will offer cocktails and draughts. As well as food and drink, this year’s event will host some fantastic local musicians and performers - including The Jazzophonists, the Wellbeing Choir, Clay Highway and Olivia Armstrong - and there will be activities for children too.

Where is the Southport Food and Drink Festival 2024?

The Southport Food and Drink Festival will once again be staged at the coastal town’s beautiful Victoria Park, with a range of food stalls, live entertainment and music.

When is the Southport Food and Drink Festival 2024?

The popular festival returns to Southport on Friday, May 31 and will take place across three days - up to and including Sunday, June 2. Visitors can attend the festival between 10.00am and 6.00pm.

Full list of traders and exhibitors at Southport Food and Drink Festival 2024

Please note, this list is subject to change.

Street food

2 Sisters Thai

600 Degrees Pizza

Abbey Ice Cream

Down & Oot (Amber Food Services)

Bartwenty 20

Bar Crumble

Café Cannoli

Chipstix & Snow Cones

Continental Catering

Crazy Wendy/Thai 2 Go

Crepe Lucett

Daras Dhaba

Dobra Kitchen

Duo Catering

Eatdutchlekker

Enjoy Desserts

Floss Boss

Freshly Squeezed Fruits (GR8 Kitchenware)

Freshly Squeezed Fruits

Funtime Amusements

Greek Traditional Souvlaki

Grills & Chills

Halloumination

Harlem2Manila

Hectors Mexican

Hoi Sin Duck

Jason Jamies Chargrill – Salt & Pepper

Jason Jamies Oriental Charcoal Grill – Noodles

JJ’s Caribbean Kitchen and Bar Limited

Just Wings

Le Petite Café

Latino Food

Lemon Shakers

Love is Churros

Marleys Tacos

Nanny Pearls (Caribbean)

Nationwide Catering

Nobles Kitchen

North West Game

Pitamu

Pizza Peddlars

Ready Steady Chef – Hog Roast

Salt and Pepper UK

Senor Churros

Senor Paella

Shake Factory

Spuds & Bros Ltd

Super Bao

Tandoor-i

Taran Events – Burgers

The Big BBQ – I love Piri Piri

The Butchers Kitchen

The Hot Dog

Tik Taco

Top Dog Caterking

Velvet Shakes

Whats Your Beef

Wild Street Kitchen

Xanders

Producers

Bakehouse

Beau Pens

Bee Natural Wraps

Beekindreimagined

Bexton Cheese

Birkdale Cheese Co

Cactus Parlour

Cake Corner

Celtic Spirit

Continental Cottage Ltd

Coppice Cakes & Bakes

Country Flavour

Ellesmere Honey Company

Fairham Distillery

Flapjackery

Foragers Fancy

Fresh Fruit Characters

Gift of Oil

Heritage Kitchen Range of Preserves Ltd

Jinger Drinks

Kandy Kitchen Creations

Kin Vodka (Trolle Trading Ltd)

Lancashire Mead Company Limited

The Cheesecake Emporium Ltd/Love Cheesecake

Lucelas LTD

Malvavisco Marshmallows

Mr Fitzpatricks Ltd

Mr Olive

My Sweet Retreat

Pudalicious

Pudding and Pie

Pure Indulgence Soaps

Haworths Bakery (The Real Thai Pie Co)

SA Sauces

Sawley Kitchen

Signature Scones

Simply Magnetic

Spirit of Garstang

Susans Farmhouse Fudge

The Doughnuteers

The Finest Fudge Co

The Knife Sharpener

Three Pools Nursery

The Victorian Candle Co

The Wilde Bakery

Williams Handbaked (Nuttalls)

Bars

Inn Beer (Beer 657 Ltd)

Black Dog Wine Agency

Boston Shakers

Elite Bars

Gang Plank

Having a Ball Ltd

Lucky Number 13

Mobay Shack

Parker Brewery

Sacre Bleu

The Bus Yard

The Gin Joint (The Tipple Joint)

The Occasional Drink

The Special Cider Company

Tiki On Tour (Pinky Baydream)

Wrexham Lager Beer Co

Coffee

Thanks a Latte

Clouds in my Coffee

Coffee King

Lily Beans

Mountain Mamma

Exhibitors