Southport Food and Drink Festival 2024: Full trader line-up as ‘foodies paradise’ returns to Merseyside
A ‘foodie paradise’ is returning to Merseyside this weekend, featuring incredible street food, coffee, beer, delicious free samples and a host of live entertainment.
The Southport Food and Drink Festival has become one of the highlights of Sefton’s cultural calendar and is expected to attract thousands of visitors. Taking place across three days, the festival will see tasty offerings from over 100 vendors, offering an array of food from all around the world.
Locally sourced food is also celebrated throughout the festival with traders offering up homemade pies, chutneys, local sausages, hog roast and ice cream from a nearby dairy, as well as a range of drinks vendors.
16 bars at the festival will all offer different beverages, including The Black Dog Wine which will serve New Zealand and South African wines, and New Zealand gin and prosecco. Wrexham Lager Beer Co will serve delicious beers and the Bus Yard will offer cocktails and draughts. As well as food and drink, this year’s event will host some fantastic local musicians and performers - including The Jazzophonists, the Wellbeing Choir, Clay Highway and Olivia Armstrong - and there will be activities for children too.
Where is the Southport Food and Drink Festival 2024?
The Southport Food and Drink Festival will once again be staged at the coastal town’s beautiful Victoria Park, with a range of food stalls, live entertainment and music.
When is the Southport Food and Drink Festival 2024?
The popular festival returns to Southport on Friday, May 31 and will take place across three days - up to and including Sunday, June 2. Visitors can attend the festival between 10.00am and 6.00pm.
Full list of traders and exhibitors at Southport Food and Drink Festival 2024
Please note, this list is subject to change.
Street food
- 2 Sisters Thai
- 600 Degrees Pizza
- Abbey Ice Cream
- Down & Oot (Amber Food Services)
- Bartwenty 20
- Bar Crumble
- Café Cannoli
- Chipstix & Snow Cones
- Continental Catering
- Crazy Wendy/Thai 2 Go
- Crepe Lucett
- Daras Dhaba
- Dobra Kitchen
- Duo Catering
- Eatdutchlekker
- Enjoy Desserts
- Floss Boss
- Freshly Squeezed Fruits (GR8 Kitchenware)
- Freshly Squeezed Fruits
- Funtime Amusements
- Greek Traditional Souvlaki
- Grills & Chills
- Halloumination
- Harlem2Manila
- Hectors Mexican
- Hoi Sin Duck
- Jason Jamies Chargrill – Salt & Pepper
- Jason Jamies Oriental Charcoal Grill – Noodles
- JJ’s Caribbean Kitchen and Bar Limited
- Just Wings
- Le Petite Café
- Latino Food
- Lemon Shakers
- Love is Churros
- Marleys Tacos
- Nanny Pearls (Caribbean)
- Nationwide Catering
- Nobles Kitchen
- North West Game
- Pitamu
- Pizza Peddlars
- Ready Steady Chef – Hog Roast
- Salt and Pepper UK
- Senor Churros
- Senor Paella
- Shake Factory
- Spuds & Bros Ltd
- Super Bao
- Tandoor-i
- Taran Events – Burgers
- The Big BBQ – I love Piri Piri
- The Butchers Kitchen
- The Hot Dog
- Tik Taco
- Top Dog Caterking
- Velvet Shakes
- Whats Your Beef
- Wild Street Kitchen
- Xanders
Producers
- Bakehouse
- Beau Pens
- Bee Natural Wraps
- Beekindreimagined
- Bexton Cheese
- Birkdale Cheese Co
- Cactus Parlour
- Cake Corner
- Celtic Spirit
- Continental Cottage Ltd
- Coppice Cakes & Bakes
- Country Flavour
- Ellesmere Honey Company
- Fairham Distillery
- Flapjackery
- Foragers Fancy
- Fresh Fruit Characters
- Gift of Oil
- Heritage Kitchen Range of Preserves Ltd
- Jinger Drinks
- Kandy Kitchen Creations
- Kin Vodka (Trolle Trading Ltd)
- Lancashire Mead Company Limited
- The Cheesecake Emporium Ltd/Love Cheesecake
- Lucelas LTD
- Malvavisco Marshmallows
- Mr Fitzpatricks Ltd
- Mr Olive
- My Sweet Retreat
- Pudalicious
- Pudding and Pie
- Pure Indulgence Soaps
- Haworths Bakery (The Real Thai Pie Co)
- SA Sauces
- Sawley Kitchen
- Signature Scones
- Simply Magnetic
- Spirit of Garstang
- Susans Farmhouse Fudge
- The Doughnuteers
- The Finest Fudge Co
- The Knife Sharpener
- Three Pools Nursery
- The Victorian Candle Co
- The Wilde Bakery
- Williams Handbaked (Nuttalls)
Bars
- Inn Beer (Beer 657 Ltd)
- Black Dog Wine Agency
- Boston Shakers
- Elite Bars
- Gang Plank
- Having a Ball Ltd
- Lucky Number 13
- Mobay Shack
- Parker Brewery
- Sacre Bleu
- The Bus Yard
- The Gin Joint (The Tipple Joint)
- The Occasional Drink
- The Special Cider Company
- Tiki On Tour (Pinky Baydream)
- Wrexham Lager Beer Co
Coffee
- Thanks a Latte
- Clouds in my Coffee
- Coffee King
- Lily Beans
- Mountain Mamma
Exhibitors
- Butternut Box
- Costco
- Charity Link
- Charles Taylor Trading
- Julia Margaret
- Pure Pet Food
- Rich Green Fashion
- Ruslyn Wood
- Sefton Community Learning Service
- Thai Crafts
- The West Lancashire Freemasons/ Southport Masonic
