Hidden gem Indian restaurant reopens in prime Liverpool city centre spot after two month closure
The Indian eatery was recently named among Liverpool’s best curry houses in the English Curry Awards and was last year named a finalist in the Nation’s Curry Awards.
Originally tucked away on Myrtle Street, Spice Bloom describes itself as ‘Liverpool’s floral haven of Indian cuisine’ and has earned a Google review rating of 4.7 out of five stars.
Its extensive menu features classic curry dishes such as Balti, Karahi and Korma, as well as signature dishes and Spice Bloom specials. A host of delicious breads are available too, as well as all the popular Indian sides you’d expect.
The popular restaurant closed in July ahead of a “new chapter” and has now reopened in a prime city centre spot.
Announcing “we’re back” on social media, Spice Bloom has now revealed it has opened on Duke Street. The eatery relaunched on Monday (August 25). It is open daily from 5.00pm to 11.00pm.