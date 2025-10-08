'Just like that we are closed' - Wirral pub closes with 'big changes' coming

A Wirral pub has closed for a makeover.

The Swan pub in Prenton has closed its doors for a major refurbishment, promising “big changes”.

The venue on Holm Lane is a Sizzling Pubs venue, serving drinks and pub grub. A statement on the Sizzling Pubs site reads: “We’re having a makeover!

“We are now closed and working on your new-look restaurant, but don’t worry - we won’t be closed for long!”

The pub closed on October 5, with a spokesperson for the Swan writing on social media: “And just like that we are closed. 20 whole days before we welcome you all back.”

The team said the pub will reopen with “a brand new exciting look” and “big changes”. They added: “We have a big reopening events planned for our grand reopening - details to follow.”

The Swan will reopen on October 24.