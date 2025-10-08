New executive lounge opens at Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Liverpool John Lennon Airport unveils its new Aspire Executive Lounge.

A brand-new Executive Lounge at Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) has officially opened.

The new space, operated by Swissport, replaces their previous smaller Aspire Lounge which first opened its doors in May 2012.

The new Aspire Executive Lounge has its own dedicated entrance after the exit from the World Duty Free area, three times the floor space of the previous facility and is able to cater for twice as many guests with space for over 200.

Aspire Executive Lounge, LJLA. | LJLA.

An additional new feature for the lounge is the introduction of a two-tiered offering, with guests now able to choose either the usual classic Aspire facilities or upgrade to the Luxe by Aspire offer for the first time, featuring private booths, communal workspace, premium snacks and drinks and is for adults only.

The lounge also includes its own dedicated toilet facilities for the first time.

Open from 4am through to 9pm, the lounge is available to all passengers, bookable online in advance to ensure available space, as well as accepting various popular priority passes and tour operator inclusive bookings.

Aspire Executive Lounge, LJLA. | LJLA.

Swissport’s James Millett and Cllr Liam Robinson with Swissport’s David Collyer and LJLA’s CEO John Irving helping to cut the ribbon on the new lounge. | LJLA

Lucy O’Shaughnessy, Commercial Director at Liverpool John Lennon Airport commented, “The new Aspire Executive Lounge brings the airport some much needed additional capacity following the growing popularity of the smaller Aspire Lounge in recent years.

“Working closely with Swissport, we have listened to passenger feedback and not only created a facility much larger in size and more spacious, but also improved the customer offer by incorporating dedicated new toilets and baby change facilities, an improved hot meal offer and even a ‘calm space’, plus the addition of the new Lux by Aspire area for passengers wanting to really treat themselves.

“This completes our latest multi-million pound programme of passenger improvements, setting the airport up for further passenger growth.”