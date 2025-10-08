BBC This City is Ours star James Nelson-Joyce nominated for top accolades at RTS Awards
The incredible actor has been nominated for the Caroline Aherne Award for Best Breakthough Talent for this role as Michael Kavanagh, as well as Best Performance in a Drama.
As well as James’s nominations, This City is Ours is up for the Best Drama accolade, while writer Stephen Butchard is nominated for Best Script Writer. Mark Briscoe, Dan Pugh and Nick Cox (This City is Ours’ Home Post Production Audio Team) are up for the Best Audio Post Production Award.
Adam Powell-Evans and Jamie Kolonić are nominated for the same audio accolade for their work on Merseyside Detectives: The Murders Of Ashley And Olivia, which is also in the running for the title of Best Factual Series.
Danielle Ward is nominated for Best Script Writer for her work on Daddy Issues - which stars Liverpool’s David Morrissey and is also up for Best Comedy Programme - and BBC North West Tonight’s Goodbye To Goodison could be crowned Best Single Documentary.
Gemma Barraclough is up for Best Performance in a Comedy for her role in G’Wed, while Series 2 of the hit show is up for Best Comedy Programme.
The 2025 Royal Television Society North West Awards winners will be revealed at a sparkling ceremony in Manchester on November 21. Full details are available here.