Sports Direct, Church Street, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes/NW

Sports Direct is almost ready to open a new flagship store in Liverpool's historic Compton House.

The Grade II listed building was home to M&S for nearly 100 years, but the retailer shut the outlet in August 2023 and moved into the former Debenhams building on the edge of Liverpool ONE.

Work has long been underway at Compton House, which is being transformed into a huge new Sports Direct store and Everlast gym. Scaffolding has now been removed and the brand’s name is now visible on the iconic listed structure.

The official Sports Direct logo has also been added to the shopfront, and promoters can be seen outside encouraging sign-ups for the new gym.

The store is set to open on October 17, with a huge sale still ongoing at the current Sports Direct store in Liverpool ONE.

In a statement last year, Frasers head of acquisitions James France said: “We are pleased to confirm that we have acquired Compton House located on Liverpool’s renowned Church Street.

“We are big believers in physical retail and this acquisition marks an exciting time for the group as we continue to expand our store portfolio across the UK and Europe.”

He added: “As the UK’s leading destination for sportswear, we are looking forward to bringing Liverpool customers a next-generation sports retail experience with the opening of a 70,000 sq ft Sports Direct flagship store. Subject to approval, Everlast Gyms will also open a 23,000 sq. ft hybrid gym in the space.”