Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Apr 2025, 14:23 BST
Nabzy’s, famed for its fried chicken, has launched a new site in Bootle.

One of Liverpool’s most popular takeaways has opened a brand-new site in Merseyside.

Known for serving the city’s ‘best’ chicken, Nabzy’s has various stores in Liverpool, Manchester and Lancashire and has just launched its latest site in Bootle.

Located on Stanley Road, the new Bootle takeaway opened open on Monday night (April 7), with free food, special guests and a live DJ.

Nabzy's, Bootle. | Nabzy's

Liverpool content creator, V10Vernon, visited the new branch during its opening party and shared a video titled, ‘Best fried chicken in Liverpool’. After getting his hands on a mini mega meal - which included a chicken burger, wings chips and drink - he said: “It’s as good as the colonel’s.”

Nabzy’s Chicken & Pizza is now open between 11.00am and 11.00pm Sunday to Thursday, and 11.00am to 12.00am on Friday and Saturday.

