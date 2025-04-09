Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major Liverpool department store has closed after serving customers for over a decade.

While UNIQLO, Sephora, Bath & Body Works and Wingstop prepare to open their exciting new sites in the city centre, a longstanding beauty store has closed for good.

The Harvey Nichols Beauty Bazaar, located on Manesty’s Lane, opened in 2012 with three floors dedicated to beauty. The store stocked major skincare and cosmetics brands, and also provided beauty treatments such as facials and make-up services.

In a statement last month, a spokesperson for Harvey Nichols told Fashion Network: “We have reviewed our store portfolio and mutually agreed with the landlord of our Beauty Bazaar location in Liverpool to surrender the lease as we focus on investment into full-category stores.

“Unfortunately, this means that our employees in the Liverpool store may be at risk of redundancy. We have entered into a consultation process and are doing everything we can to support those affected by the surrender.”

The store has now closed after more a decade, with Harvey Nichols branding removed from the exterior. Plans for the site, located in a prime location within the Liverpool ONE shopping complex, have not yet been revealed.

The Harvey Nichols Beauty Bazaar site in Liverpool ONE. | Emma Dukes

A spokesperson for Liverpool ONE said: “Beauty Bazaar Harvey Nichols has made an important contribution to Liverpool ONE’s success since opening in 2012.

“We’re committed to bringing the best, in-demand brands to Liverpool ONE and we have well-progressed plans to transform the space that will ensure Liverpool ONE continues to go from the strength-to-strength. We look forward to sharing an update soon.”

LiverpoolWorld has approached Harvey Nichols for further comment about the closure and the impact on staff.