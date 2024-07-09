Merseyside pub that has pulled pints for sixty years set to become a McDonald's
An Merseyside pub that has been serving customers for nearly sixty years has closed its doors and is set to be sold off - to McDonald’s.
The Mons opened on Breeze Hill, Bootle, back in 1966, as a Walker’s pub. Now operating as one of Mitchells & Butlers' Stonehouse sites, the venue called last orders at the end of June.
While a sale of The Mons has not yet been completed, LiverpoolWorld understands the venue is set to be added to McDonald’s portfolio. The fast food chain has previously snapped up old venues in Merseyside, including the former MJ's Steakhouse site in Formby, which is now the UK's biggest McDonald's Drive-Thru.
When approached by LiverpoolWorld, the multinational fast food chain did not rule out the purchase of The Mons site. “We are always on the look out for suitable locations and are currently exploring a number of opportunities in the wider area,” a McDonald’s spokesman said.
Meanwhile, Mitchells & Butlers confirmed that The Mons, which they previously said would not be shutting down, will be sold after the company received ‘an approach’, but no other details are currently available.
"We continuously review our estate to ensure that we’re always obtaining the best returns from each of our assets, and driving innovation across our brands, to enable us to continue to deliver shareholder value,” Mitchells & Butlers said in a statement. “Following an approach, we have taken the decision to sell Mons Bootle. The team have been consulted and we hope to redeploy as many employees as possible to other sites we operate nearby."
Discussing the closure on social media, one local resident said: “Was a good pub back in the 80s/90s, been in decline for many years, badly run, under staffed and the worst pub toilets on Merseyside.” Another added: “So many pubs lost in this area. Very sad. I don't know an area which has lost so many.”
