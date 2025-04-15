Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A series of test events are to be held at one of Liverpool's most beloved theatres as part of a million pound refurbishment to get it back open.

Almost two years ago, the Grade II listed Epstein Theatre on Hanover Street closed its doors for what many feared would be the final time after Liverpool Council withdrew financial support.

After confirmation that the 112-year-old venue would be reborn later this year, Anthony Proctor-Williams confirmed he'd be returning as General Manager. Our video journalist, Emily Bonner, went to chat to him.

Anthony Proctor-Williams. | Local TV

He said: “It's about how important this jewel of a theatre is for Liverpool and the Liverpool City region and all of the audiences and artists that we serve with this fantastic venue.

“I'm so happy for them. I'm so happy that this theatre is back open again, or almost back open again. And the opportunity for the artistic community and for all of those people who want to get involved in the Epstein is just so exciting.”

Despite pulling its funding for the site, Liverpool Council retains the freehold on the theatre. During the two years before its closure in 2023, it was run by Epstein Entertainment Ltd.

The theatre has been able to reopen its doors due to a transfer of the head lease from the former leaseholders to JSM Company Group Ltd, which holds a vast portfolio of properties in Liverpool and is now responsible for Hanover House, the building which contains the Epstein.

Anthony continued: “When we closed the theatre down in 2023, I thought it was going to be a very long closure because there seemed to be no way that the venue could reopen.

Local TV

“I thought it was going to be like between 2005 and 2011... I can't believe that we're back in. I pinch myself every day.”

Test events are set to take place over the spring and summer with a full autumn programme of shows being launched, including a special gala night on Friday, September 19, which will feature local acts and celebrities.

Ahead of that, a million pounds is being invested in the venue with extensive refurbishment works, including refitting the stage with new lighting and sound, as well as improving the backstage areas.

Anthony added: “Everybody's working flat out to meet that deadline and to get us back open again. A couple of weeks ago, the sound team turned on the PA for the first time. I'm not too proud to say I had a little cry in the back of the auditorium when I heard the walls reverberate with sound again.

“The audience can't wait to get back in. The first test event is almost sold out. We've also got Beating Berlusconi on, which is on May 24. That's selling really well. Then our next event after that is Something about Lennon on July 6. I cannot wait to announce what's coming in the autumn.”